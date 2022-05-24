UrduPoint.com

Federal Board SSC Annual Exams 2022 To Continue As Per Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Federal Board SSC annual exams 2022 to continue as per schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Tuesday announced that the annual examination of matriculation 2022 would continue as per schedule.

Keeping in view the current political situation in the country, Federal Board has directed the students through a notification that in case of facing difficulty to reach exam centres established within the red zone Islamabad, they may join any other examination center near to their home.

They may sit in any other exam center out of red zone by showing their roll number slips, the Board informed the students.

Federal Board, in that regard, has issued directions to the concerned Superintendents of exam centres.

