Federal Board to announce results of HSSC 2nd annual exam on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) will announce results of second annual examinations on Friday (December 10) at 3 pm in auditorium of the Board.

According to an official of FBISE here on Wednesday, Federal Secretary, Education and Professional Training, Ms. Nahid S. Durrani will be chief guest on the occasion.