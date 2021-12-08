UrduPoint.com

Federal Board To Announce Results Of HSSC 2nd Annual Exam On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) will announce results of second annual examinations on Friday (December 10) at 3 pm in auditorium of the Board.

According to an official of FBISE here on Wednesday, Federal Secretary, Education and Professional Training, Ms. Nahid S. Durrani will be chief guest on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

