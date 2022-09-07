Federal Board to not charge fee from flood-hit schools, students

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced that board fee will not be charged from children and educational institutions of flood affected areas.

In this hour of difficulty, private educational institutions should also actively participate in the relief fund activities.

These views were expressed by Federal Board Chairman Qaiser Alam Khan in a meeting with the central officials of the Private Schools Network Dr Afzal Babar.

Qaiser Alam said that more than one million rupees have been paid in the relief fund from the salaries of the federal board employees.

The Federal Board is working with all affiliated educational institutions to achieve quality goals, he added.

The Central President of Private Schools Network Islamabad, Dr.

Muhammad Afzal Babar, assured the Chairman Federal Board that like the entire nation, private educational institutions are also participating in the relief work to help the flood victims.

However, the Ministry of Education has to give priority to the restoration of educational institutions in flood-affected areas and to meet the needs of people associated with the education sector with this aid.

He announced to donate one lakh rupees to the Board Relief Fund on behalf of the Executive Council and General Members.

In addition, the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Balochistan, Southern Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa also told to give one lakh rupees each in cash and relief goods.

Secretary Federal Board Rao Muhammad Atiq and Director Affiliation Sajid Mahmood Abbasi were also present in the meeting