UrduPoint.com

Federal Board To Not Charge Fee From Flood-hit Schools, Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Federal Board to not charge fee from flood-hit schools, students

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced that board fee will not be charged from children and educational institutions of flood affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced that board fee will not be charged from children and educational institutions of flood affected areas.

In this hour of difficulty, private educational institutions should also actively participate in the relief fund activities.

These views were expressed by Federal Board Chairman Qaiser Alam Khan in a meeting with the central officials of the Private Schools Network Dr Afzal Babar.

Qaiser Alam said that more than one million rupees have been paid in the relief fund from the salaries of the federal board employees.

The Federal Board is working with all affiliated educational institutions to achieve quality goals, he added.

The Central President of Private Schools Network Islamabad, Dr.

Muhammad Afzal Babar, assured the Chairman Federal Board that like the entire nation, private educational institutions are also participating in the relief work to help the flood victims.

However, the Ministry of Education has to give priority to the restoration of educational institutions in flood-affected areas and to meet the needs of people associated with the education sector with this aid.

He announced to donate one lakh rupees to the Board Relief Fund on behalf of the Executive Council and General Members.

In addition, the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Balochistan, Southern Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa also told to give one lakh rupees each in cash and relief goods.

Secretary Federal Board Rao Muhammad Atiq and Director Affiliation Sajid Mahmood Abbasi were also present in the meeting

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Education Punjab Flood FBISE All From Million

Recent Stories

Vitamin D levels affect overall survival for skin ..

Vitamin D levels affect overall survival for skin cancer patients

1 second ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Down 14%, Trading Slightly A ..

Gas Futures in Europe Down 14%, Trading Slightly Above $2,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Me ..

3 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court instructs AGP to contact comm ..

Islamabad High Court instructs AGP to contact commission in Baloch students' cas ..

4 seconds ago
 Brig Bajwa visits free medical camp in Latifabad

Brig Bajwa visits free medical camp in Latifabad

2 minutes ago
 Europe recession risk 'rising' as energy shock bit ..

Europe recession risk 'rising' as energy shock bites

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court grants last opportunity to ex ..

Islamabad High Court grants last opportunity to ex-GB chief judge for submission ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.