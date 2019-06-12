UrduPoint.com
Federal Budget 2019-20 Termed People Friendly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:26 AM

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi on Tuesday said PTI government despite financial constraints tried to provide relief to the masses in budget 2019-20

The MPA termed the budget 2019-20 a people friendly and growth oriented.

Despite financial constraints it provided relief to the people by increasing the pay and pension of the government employees.

He said special concession and incentives has been introduced to facilitate agriculture.

The government has introduced innovative tax reforms to ensure that the rich pay taxes while low and middle income groups were given relaxation.

The budget would help cut wings of inflation and ensure sustainable growth besides helping farmers, students, salaried class and poor segment of society, he added.

He lauded allocation for PSDP and CPEC projects as this would help to run economic activities and industry growth.

