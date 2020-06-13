UrduPoint.com
Federal Budget 2020-21 Hailed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:47 AM

Federal budget 2020-21 hailed

Spokesperson Punjab government Usman Saeed Basra on Friday hailing the fiscal budget 2020-21, said the government had presented people-friendly tax free budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Punjab government Usman Saeed Basra on Friday hailing the fiscal budget 2020-21, said the government had presented people-friendly tax free budget.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented a well-balanced budget despite difficult circumstances.

He said that people and business friendly budget would definitely bring progress and prosperity in thecountry. He said maximum relief had been provided to taxpayers by curtailing various taxes.

