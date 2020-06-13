UrduPoint.com
Federal Budget 2020-21 Hailed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:04 PM

Federal budget 2020-21 hailed

The government has presented people-friendly budget 2020-21 which will help boost business activities and progress of the country

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has presented people-friendly budget 2020-21 which will help boost business activities and progress of the country.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, PTI MNA Amir Sultan Cheema said that PM Imran Khan and his team was rightly deserve of congratulation for presentation people-friendly budget in such a difficult time when country was fighting with coronavirus.

Amir Sultan Cheema said the government had won the hearts of traders and farmers by giving balanced budget. He furthersaid the government had given priority to business, agriculture,health, energy and education sectors.

