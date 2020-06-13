Federal Budget 2020-21: Slashing prices of motorcycles, cement, local mobile phones welcomed

People from cross sections of society including politicians and economic experts here Saturday highly praised slashing prices of motorcycles, cement, local mobile phones and rubber products in federal budget 2020-21 and termed allocation of Rs56 billion for development of merged tribal districts was highly laudable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :People from cross sections of society including politicians and economic experts here Saturday highly praised slashing prices of motorcycles, cement, local mobile phones and rubber products in federal budget 2020-21 and termed allocation of Rs56 billion for development of merged tribal districts was highly laudable.

Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar highly appreciated the tax free budget of PTI Government and declared it a best budget in the prevailing difficult economic situation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to APP, the Minister said rickshaws and motorcycles were mostly being used by poor people for communication and making it cheap and inexpensive in the federal government budget 2020-21 would largely benefit the white collar community, poor and deserving people.

He said it would help promote rickshaws and motorcycles industries and create jobs opportunities for thousands of labourers and workers.

Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer has also welcomed Federal Government budget 2020-21 and termed it wide-ranging and goal-oriented.

He said slashing prices of cement and rubber products was a landmark decision of the PTI Government that would help bolster construction industry in the country.

He said a huge amount of Rs30 billion were allocated for Naya Pakistan Housing Project that would help overcome housing shortage in the country.

Like others developing countries, he said Pakistan was also confronted with climate change challenges and allocation of Rs six billion for climate change would help tackle the issue on sound footings.

He appreciated Government decision to bring private schools, which were receiving Rs 2lakh fee per year, under tax net.

He said private schools were sucking blood of people on name of quality education and bringing them under tax net would generate substantial revenue for the national kitty.

He urged Government to review its decision regarding non-increase of pension and salaries of the Government employees and announce at least 20pc increases in pension and salaries keeping in view of prevailing pricehike and inflation.

Economics and business expert, Sumbul Riaz highly lauded reduction in prices of imported milk for children and taxes in educational institutions and marriages halls besides allocation of Rs80 billion for Energy and Power and Rs478 billion for KP in share of provinces under National Finance Commission (NFC).

She said locusts attacks were affecting agriculture productivity and allocation of Rs10 billion in the budget for countering locusts attacks was an important step forward to ensure food security and bolster agriculture production in the country.

Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem have also welcomed the Federal Government budget in which maximum relief were provided to taxpayers.

He said increase of excise duty on tobaccos, imported E cigarettes, energy drinks, double cabins vehicles and luxury items would help increase revenue and tax base in the country.

He said hotel industry had suffered a lot due to coronavirus pandemic and reduction in taxes on hotels would help promote tourism industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.