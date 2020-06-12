Federal Budget-2021; a tax-free, poor-friendly budget : MNA Nusrat Wahid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Member of National Assembly (MNA), Ms. Nusrat Wahid while reacting on Federal budget for fiscal year 2020-21 termed the it as poor-friendly and said no new tax was imposed in the budget.

Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar presented the federal budget for financial year 2020-21, in a special session of the National Assembly, in the federal capital on Friday.

Ms. Nusrat Wahid while talking to APP pointed out that this was the second budget of the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding it was commendable that a tax-free budget was presented in the critical situation when the world was suffering due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

She appreciated that the budgetary allocation for the Ehsas program had been increased from Rs 187 billion to Rs 208 billion, which was manifestation of the fact that how much the PTI-led government care about the poor and needy sections of the society.

She said the artists play a significant role to portray soft and real image of the country to the world, therefore, increase from Rs 250 million to 1 billion in the Artist Protection Fund for financial assistance to artists was also appreciable.

The MNA expressed confidence that the budget 2020-21, would provide relief to masses and would also bring progress and prosperity in the country. The Opposition parties should avoid criticism and join hand with the government in the greater interest of the country, she added.