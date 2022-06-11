UrduPoint.com

Federal Budget 2022-23 Hailed Widely

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Federal budget 2022-23 hailed widely

Local business community, industrial organizations and political parties have hailed the Federal budget 2022-23 and termed it people friendly.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Local business community, industrial organizations and political parties have hailed the Federal budget 2022-23 and termed it people friendly.

Taking to APP on Saturday, President Anjuman Tajran Sargodha Nasir Sehgal, said the government had given relief to the masses in the budget. He said the government had allocated huge amount for public sector development programme for the National business Development Programme for SMEs which would benefit the local industry as well as business community.

Public representatives also hailed the federal budget and in this regard, MPAs- Dr Liaquat, Rana Munawar Ghous and district president PML-N Abdul Razzaq Dihloon said the government presented a public-friendly budget in a tough economic situation which would relief all walks of life including industrial sector, agriculture, salaried persons and youth.

They lauded the allocation of Rs 65 billion for Higher education, Rs 800 billion for federal development program, Rs 523 billion for defence and 699 billion allocated for total targeted subsidizes.

They appreciated the allocation of Rs 266 billion for Benazir Income Support Programme and increase in 15% salary in government employees.

They further lauded the allocation of Rs 9 billion for 10,000 students under graduatescholarship programme.

Related Topics

Business Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Agriculture Sargodha Nasir Abdul Razzaq Anjuman All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

51 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says nation hit with lightening thro ..

Sheikh Rashid says nation hit with lightening through deficit in budget

1 hour ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed's career is "almost over", says Rami ..

Sarfraz Ahmed's career is "almost over", says Ramiz Raja

1 hour ago
 Rs16b Money laundering case: Court reserved verdic ..

Rs16b Money laundering case: Court reserved verdict

2 hours ago
 World Day against Child Labor to be marked tomorro ..

World Day against Child Labor to be marked tomorrow

1 minute ago
 At historic UN debate, Pakistan urges dialogue to ..

At historic UN debate, Pakistan urges dialogue to promote peace in restive Korea ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.