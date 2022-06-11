Federal budget 2022-23 hailed widely

Local business community, industrial organizations and political parties have hailed the Federal budget 2022-23 and termed it people friendly.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Local business community, industrial organizations and political parties have hailed the Federal budget 2022-23 and termed it people friendly.

Taking to APP on Saturday, President Anjuman Tajran Sargodha Nasir Sehgal, said the government had given relief to the masses in the budget. He said the government had allocated huge amount for public sector development programme for the National business Development Programme for SMEs which would benefit the local industry as well as business community.

Public representatives also hailed the federal budget and in this regard, MPAs- Dr Liaquat, Rana Munawar Ghous and district president PML-N Abdul Razzaq Dihloon said the government presented a public-friendly budget in a tough economic situation which would relief all walks of life including industrial sector, agriculture, salaried persons and youth.

They lauded the allocation of Rs 65 billion for Higher education, Rs 800 billion for federal development program, Rs 523 billion for defence and 699 billion allocated for total targeted subsidizes.

They appreciated the allocation of Rs 266 billion for Benazir Income Support Programme and increase in 15% salary in government employees.

They further lauded the allocation of Rs 9 billion for 10,000 students under graduatescholarship programme.