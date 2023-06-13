Federal Budget 2023-24: Dar announces two anomaly committees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday announced the formation of two 'anomaly committees' as per the tradition followed after the announcement of the federal budget.

Making an announcement on the floor of the National Assembly during the budget session, he said two notifications for constitution business-anomaly and technical-anomaly committees had been issued having the mandate to look into any anomaly(s) if mistakenly printed in the budget document or pointed out by any individual.

He said the committees, formed in consultation with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) would thoroughly deliberate on the anomaly(s), if any, and recommend the government for their removal from the document within a stipulated timeframe before passage of the budget.

The minister said the business Anomaly Committee, comprising professionals and representatives of different trade bodies, would be headed by the President of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The FBR members Customs Policy and Inland Revenue Policy would be its co-chairpersons, he added.

He said the second Technical Anomaly Committee would be headed by Chairman of Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (PRMC) Ashfaq Yousuf Tola and assisted by FBR members Customs Policy and Inland Revenue Policy as co-chairpersons.

Ishaq Dar said his finance team was efficiently noting all suggestions being given by the lawmakers during the budget debate, adding Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pashas was also attending standing committees of the National Assembly and Senate and nothing down all budget-related recommendations of the MNAs and Senators.