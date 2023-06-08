Federal budget 2023-24 to be people-friendly: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the government was taking serious steps in the budget for the welfare of the poor and working class to make it people-friendly.

Talking to a private news channel on Thursday, he said that the Federal budget would be a surprise for the opposition, adding that it would not only provide relief to the working class of the country in every sector but will also fulfill their aspirations.

He assured that protection would be provided to the weaker sections of society, adding priority would be to reduce the financial burden on the common people.

"PPP is a party of the workers and it will continue to protect the rights of every citizen," he added.

Replying to a question, Kaira said that the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 was prepared with the objective of providing maximum relief to the common man and stabilizing the country's economy.

The budget will present a long-term way forward to set economic goals, he added.

Kaira said, "Dialogue in politics assumes great significance and it is the right time to resolve all the problems facing the nation through negotiations."