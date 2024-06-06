Federal Budget 2024-25 To Be Presented In Parliament On June 12
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 10:01 PM
The budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 is set to be presented in the National Assembly on Wednesday, June 12
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 is set to be presented in the National Assembly on Wednesday, June 12.
A meeting of the chief whips of all political parties in Parliament discussed the schedule for the upcoming budget session. The session is expected to take a break from June 13 to 19, said a news release.
It will resume on June 20, with dates from June 20 to 24 allocated for the general discussion on the budget. The debate on cut motions is scheduled for June 26 and 27, while June 28 is designated for the discussion and approval of the Finance Bill.
The current session of the National Assembly is expected to continue until June 29.
Additionally, it was agreed to continue the debate on the President's address on June 6 and 7. The meeting also discussed the formation of standing committees and the House business Advisory Committee.
