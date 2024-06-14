(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Provincial spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Ikhtiar Wali Khan has said that the Federal budget was the first step towards Pakistan's self-reliance.

Commenting on the budget 2024-25 here, he said the federal budget has been prepared meticulously by the team of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif to protect the country and the nation from bankruptcy.

He said that the reduction in the inflation rate was a reflection of the best economic policy of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, adding that efforts had been made to provide relief and protection to every sector of the country in the budget.

He hoped that Pakistan's economic position would be stronger in the next two years.

He said that there were clear instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to adopt the policy of providing relief to the common man.