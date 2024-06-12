Open Menu

Federal Budget FY 2024-25 Includes Encouraging Steps, Says Business Community

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM

The business and traders’ community have appreciated the overall federal budget FY 2024-25 saying it includes many encouraging steps by the federal government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The business and traders’ community have appreciated the overall Federal budget FY 2024-25 saying it includes many encouraging steps by the federal government. They observed the budget a brief and target oriented. Apparently, it includes some solid steps, however the detailed deliberations and final approval by the parliament will further elaborate that how the government will address the economic challenges being faced by the country.

The President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Saqib Rafiq remarked that digitization of country’s economy would pave the pay for secure and smooth economic activities.

In a brief interaction with APP here at RCCI on Wednesday, Saqib appreciated the increase in tax on luxury vehicles. He also said lifting the waver on importing hybrid vehicles is also good decision.

He termed the reduction in inflation from 38% to 12% a good sign for economic progression. Partial waver to import solar systems is a timely decision by the government to bring to the people an alternative energy system, he said

Saqib said increasing tax net and encouraging people to become filer need innovative approach. He stressed that chambers of commerce and industry could play a proactive role in that regard by registering the business community at chambers level.

A senior RCCI group leader and entrepreneur, Sohail Altaf opined that increase in minimum wage, vocational trainings for human development under BISP and encouraging IT sector with enhanced budget would leave sustainable impact on country’s economy. The government must work on long term planning for uplifting the skilled humans to make them useful citizens, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan