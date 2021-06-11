Federal budget has given huge relief to low-income classes: minister

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, while terming the federal budget a guarantee of economic stability, said on Friday that the federal budget had given tremendous relief to the low-income classes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, while terming the federal budget a guarantee of economic stability, said on Friday that the federal budget had given tremendous relief to the low-income classes. In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led coalition government had taken the economy out of the ad-hocism culture. He said that that the economic indicators were improving under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Bukhari congratulated PM Imran Khan and his economic team for presenting a balanced budget, adding that Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin used his best skills in preparing the budget.

He said that the health sector was being strengthened to control the coronavirus epidemic, adding that strengthening the industrial sector would further improve the economy. He said that the opposition was afraid of the best budget, which was presented by the PTI government, adding that the government would continue its efforts to improve living standard of the people regardless of criticism by opposition.

He said that In-Sha-Allah people would get more good news in the days to come.