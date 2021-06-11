UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Budget Has Given Huge Relief To Low-income Classes: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:15 PM

Federal budget has given huge relief to low-income classes: minister

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, while terming the federal budget a guarantee of economic stability, said on Friday that the federal budget had given tremendous relief to the low-income classes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, while terming the federal budget a guarantee of economic stability, said on Friday that the federal budget had given tremendous relief to the low-income classes. In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led coalition government had taken the economy out of the ad-hocism culture. He said that that the economic indicators were improving under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Bukhari congratulated PM Imran Khan and his economic team for presenting a balanced budget, adding that Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin used his best skills in preparing the budget.

He said that the health sector was being strengthened to control the coronavirus epidemic, adding that strengthening the industrial sector would further improve the economy. He said that the opposition was afraid of the best budget, which was presented by the PTI government, adding that the government would continue its efforts to improve living standard of the people regardless of criticism by opposition.

He said that In-Sha-Allah people would get more good news in the days to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Shaukat Tarin Budget Government Best Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Budget shows solving people's problems govt priori ..

2 minutes ago

UN rights chief warns of imminent further bloodshe ..

2 minutes ago

Heat wave continue to grip Larkana

2 minutes ago

Top Chinese diplomat denounces US 'small circle' d ..

4 minutes ago

CM felicitates federal govt for presenting balance ..

4 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Welcomes G7 Leaders to Summit at Corn ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.