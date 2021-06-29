Federal budget passed with majority vote: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill on Friday said, Thank God, the Federal budget 2021-22 was passed with majority vote.

In a tweet, after passage of the federal budget he said that those who used to say that they would not allow the budget to be passed, today could not succeed to stop the budget from passing.

They could not even succeed to complete their own members in the National Assembly session, he added.

The PML-N which had to block the passage of the budget, had the most members missing.

"Your own members do not believe in your hollow slogans," Shahbaz Gill said in his tweet.