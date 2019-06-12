Federal budget presented on basis of factual statistics: Sumsam Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that for the first time Federal Budget has been presented on the basis of factual statistics.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, he said that participation of opposition parties in the budget session initially and then creating rumpus at the behest of someone was meaningful. Steps taken against money laundering had caused disappointment among the ranks of PML-N and PPP, he added.

Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari said that reduction of rupees 24 billion in the official expenditure was a welcome step, adding, the Prime Minister and Federal Ministers had themselves initiated austerity policy.

He said that excellent budget had been presented keeping in view present resources of the country. Fake and fabricated economic surveys had been presented in the past while all out efforts had been made to grant maximum relief to the common man in this budget, he added.

The Provincial Information Minister said that budget better than this could not be presented after 10 years loot and plunder committed by previous governments. He said the Prime Minister wanted to get this country rid of the curse of debts. "As a nation we will move ahead while relying on our own resources," he added.

Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari said that opposition parties should shun the practice of doing criticism for the sake of criticism on the budget.

He said the federal budget would drive the country on the path of self-reliance.

Syed Sumsam Bukhari said that growth rate target could not be achieved due to the previous corruption of past rulers. He said the present government would bring prominent changes in the industrial and economic fields. "People are hopeful that Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfil all his promises," he added.