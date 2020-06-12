Federal budget pro-people, business-friendly: ministers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din on Friday said the government had presented pro-people and business-friendly budget in difficult circumstances due to corona pandemic.

He said the government did not impose new tax and the poor were provided the maximum relief in the budget , adding that the government had also allocated funds to deal with corona pandemic.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Excide & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Provincial Minister/Incharg CM Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, members Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Lateef Nazar, Adil Parvaiz, Khisal Kastro, Shakeel Shahid, Mian Waris Aziz and Firdous Rae also hailed the budget.

They said the government had tried its best to provide the maximum relief to the common man and took solid measures for welfare of the people.

They also welcomed allocation of funds for the agriculture and science sectors, and said these sectors wouldplay an active role to raise living standard of people.