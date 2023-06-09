Federal budget sets Pakistan on path of progress: Ahsan Bakhtawri

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Friday said that in the context of Pakistan's current circumstances, it was impossible to give a budget better than this

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Friday said that in the context of Pakistan's current circumstances, it was impossible to give a budget better than this.

Talking to a private news channel, the President ICCI said that in the current budget, the government's incentives to various sectors, including agriculture, IT, SMEs, overseas Pakistanis and education, the country would witness boom in foreign direct investment and remittances in the coming years.

He further said that the export target of 30 billion Dollars given in the budget was also achievable He further said that this budget would put the nation on the path of progress in the upcoming years.