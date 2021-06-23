Federal Budget succeeds in giving new impetus to the economy: MNA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Syma Nadeem on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf - PTI-led government in its third federal budget has succeeded in giving new impetus to the economy.

In a statement, MNA Syma Nadeem further said that the federal budget for the financial year 2021-22 was a pro-poor budget.

Syma Nadeem, who is also Member of the National Assembly (MNA), said that any citizen can take a loan up to Rs 500,000 and a farmer can borrow up to Rs 150,000 for the crops while each family can take a loan of up to two million rupees for the construction of a house, she said.

She said that the party that ruled over Sindh for 13 consecutive years, did not give anything to the masses other than empty slogans and false promises.

In 13 years, she said that the Sindh government has spent Rs 9 billion, but 80 percent of it had been provided from the federation.

MNA Syma Nadeem further said that 50 percent population of Sindh province was still living below the poverty line in the modern century of 2021.