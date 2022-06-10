Federal budget termed pro-people, business friendly

Almost all the leading trade organizations including Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), Power Loom Owners Association (PLOA), Anjuman-e-Tajiran have termed the Federal Budget 2022-23 as pro-people and business friendly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Almost all the leading trade organizations including Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), Power Loom Owners Association (PLOA), Anjuman-e-Tajiran have termed the Federal Budget 2022-23 as pro-people and business friendly.

They termed it a historic budget in the present situation and said that it would help in materializing the dream of national progress and prosperity by stabilizing national economy.

Giving his reaction here on Friday, President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh termed the federal budget balanced and said that it would not only stabilize the national economy on solid and sustained basis but also provide much-needed relief to the neglected and deprived segments of the society.

The incentives provided to various segments would also help government achieve its ultimate objects of progress and prosperity, he added.

He specially appreciated the payment of refund claims and said that this step would help the exporters to overcome their financial problems and play dynamic role in enhancing national exports.

Regional Chairman PHMA North Zone Mian Kashif Zia also welcomed the Federal Budget 2022-23 and hoped that it would play a major role in enhancing national exports.

Waheed Khalid Ramay Chairman Power Loom Owners Association (PLOA) welcomed the federal budget and termed it best in the present scenario.

He said that the government presented pro-people budget which would help in bringing revolution in the country by materializing the dream of progress and prosperity.

He said that the government had tried its optimum to give maximum relief to the people in recent federal budget as special attention was paid to industrial, agriculture, energy and other sectors by allocating huge funds for them.

President Anjuman-e-Tajiran City Faisalabad Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka also appreciated the federal budget and said that allocation of huge funds for development projects would surely help in bringing prosperity and progress in Pakistan.

He was satisfied with the budget speech of Federal Finance Minister and said that the budget was encouraging for all segments of the society.

He said that the federal budget was not only good but it was excellent and particularly acceptable to all as the government had tried its best to provide maximum relief to all segments of the society.

He said that government also made reasonable increase in salaries of government employees without putting additional burden on low income classes.

MPAs Mian Tahir Jameel, Zafar Iqbal Nagra and Mian Ajmal Asif also appreciated the federal budget and said that allocation of maximum funds for agriculture, health and education sectors would help in speed up pace of national progress and prosperity.

They appreciated the federal budget and said that prudent policies of present government would surely overcome multifaceted crises in the country.

Former Federal Parliamentary Secretary Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansari declared the Federal Budget a pro-people and business-friendly and said that maximum funds were allocated for poor segments of the society.

The government increased funds of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) which clearly indicated that the present government wanted to improve life standard of poor people, he added.