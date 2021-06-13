(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Saturday that Federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 would prove to be helpful in minimizing the problems of people.

In his tweet, he said that incumbent government had faced a lot challenges due to coronavirus pandemic but government made successful comparative analysis of exports and imports.

He said that current budget was balanced and people friendly in all terms.

Aleem said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan a path had been paved for progress and prosperity of the country.