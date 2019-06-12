Federal Budget widely hailed in KP; experts say strong foundation laid to take country out of existing economic situation

People from all walks of life including civil society, politicians, economists, employees, labourers and real estate builders here Wednesday highly appreciated the PTI led Government Federal Budget 2019-20 and termed it pro-poor, inclusive and goal-oriented in all respect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :People from all walks of life including civil society, politicians, economists, employees, labourers and real estate builders here Wednesday highly appreciated the PTI led Government Federal Budget 2019-20 and termed it pro-poor, inclusive and goal-oriented in all respect.

PTI leader and Member National Assembly, Nasir Khan Musazai welcomed Federal Budget and termed it wide-ranging and inclusive in which maximum relief has been provided to all segment of the society.

"Whether it is Govt employees, pensioners, labourers, farmers, disabled, students, graduates and or livestock owners, manufacturers, all sectors, real estate businessmen were provided direct relief by the Government in the budget 2019-20 being praised by all and sundry," he said.

Musazai said PTI Government has presented a goal-oriented budget despite inherited difficult economic situation, saying focus was given to provide stability to economy and take the country of existing economic crisis. He said PTI Govt has laid a strong foundation to take the country out of existing difficult economic situation.

He congratulated State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, PM economic advisor Hafeez Sheikh, officials of Ministry of Finance and FBR besides other allied departments for presenting a goal oriented budget.

Noor Habib, former Vice President All Primary Teachers Association KP, welcomed 10pc increase in the salaries and pension of the government employees up to BS 16 that would help provide financial relief to them.

While congratulating the PTI led Government for presenting a pro-poor and people's friendly budget, he enhancement of special conveyance allowance for disabled employees from Rs1,000 per month to Rs2,000 per month would help them on financial front besides playing effective role in national development.

However, he said it would have been better if salaries and pension of Government employees were increased by 20pc in the wake of increased price hike and inflation.

Former Information Officer, Misal Khan while welcoming the budget said an increase of minimum wages of labourers were pressing demands of labourers and working class fulfilled by PTI Government.

"Increasing minimum wages Rs17,500 from existing Rs15000 would help labourers and other workforce financially, enabling them to provide better education and health services to their children and families." Inspite of difficult economic situation, he said, a pro-business and people friendly budget has been announced that would help provide stability to economy besides boost infant industries and local manufactured products.

He welcomed announcement of decreasing sales tax's rate on brick kilns from existing 17pc that would largely help poor labourers and will ensure growth of construction related industries.

He also appreciated the announcement of reducing sales tax on food supplied by restaurants and bakeries besides concentrated milk powder. He said earmarking of Rs152 billion for development of merged tribal districts under 10 years development package which is a part of Rs.1 trillion plan would be provided by both federal and provincial governments to bring this hitherto neglected areas of erstwhile Fata.

"This budget has laid strong foundation towards economic stability and will prove successful to steer the country out of economic challenges,' he maintained.

Senior economist, Sumbul Riaz also eulogized the budget and termed it a best one in the prevailing economic situation. She said maximum relief was provided to poor and lower middle class as eatables and medicines would become cheaper.

She said common people has no concern with expensiveness of cigarettes, vehicles, jewelries and drinks being luxuries items and wanted employment and others basic amenities of life.

Riaz said tax credit for persons and institutions employing fresh graduates was landmark step of the present elected Government that would help generate jobs opportunities for hundreds of thousands of graduate besides providing relevant professional experience with financial incentives to grow in the respective professions and play role in the country's development.

While lauding formation of a new ministry for elimination of poverty, she said it would help launch and supervise special programs for society safety besides ration card scheme and Ehsaas program to facilitate poor, orphan, widows, disabled and homeless people.

Wisal Khan, an eminent real estate builder welcomed withdrawal of restrictions on purchase of poverty and termed a landmark step forward to promote real estate business in the country.

He said previous government has imposed a restriction on registration or transfers of property exceeding rupees five million in the name of a non-filer that had adversely affected this business. By promoting real estate venture, he said, construction and 40 others allied industries will move upward trajectory that would generate employment opportunities for thousands of people besides alleviate poverty and reduce Govt jobs' demands of people.