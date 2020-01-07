Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Abbottabad launches Point of Sale Scheme awareness campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) : Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Regional Tax Office Abbottabad Tuesday launched Point of Sale Scheme (POS) awareness campaign.

Regional Tax Officer (RTO) Abbottabad Dr. Ahmed Shahab chaired a meeting wherein different traders unions of Abbottabad and their office bearers gathered. RTO briefed the participants about POS scheme in detail and responded to questions of the traders at the occasion.

Dr. Ahmed Shahab also highlighted the importance of the tax payments in the development of the country and role of traders. The traders associations of Abbottabad also shared their issues with RTO.

RTO while addressing said that POS schemes is supporting both traders and masses equally--FBR is implementing this scheme in all big cities. He urged upon the traders associations to support the implementation of the scheme in their area.

He informed the traders that the date for filing tax returns has been extended up to 31st January 2020 and the trader's associations should aware the members of their community about the extension.

All tax payers who have not filed their tax returns can benefit otherwise they will have to wait till 30th June 2020 to avail this facility.