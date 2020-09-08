Federal Cabinet allows ferry service: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said the Federal Cabinet had allowed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to start ferry service to all possible destinations across the world.

The minister, in a tweet, termed it a historic day for Pakistan.

"In pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan vision of BlueEconomy, Federal Cabinet allowed Maritim initiative to start ferry/passenger ships to all possible destinations across the world. Maritime frontiers now open for sea travel."