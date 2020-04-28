Federal Cabinet allows three weeks more time to Sugar Forensic Commission for final report

(@fidahassanain)

The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan has given more time to Sugar Commission besides many other decisions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2020) The Federal cabinet allowed three more weeks to Sugar Forensic Commission (SFC) to compile its detailed forensic report on the sugar and wheat scandal, the sources said here on Tuesday.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan gave its approval.

The commission had earlier sought three weeks time for submission of complete report regarding forensic examination of the wheat, sugar inquiry report.

Besides it, the cabinet also approved the Rs75 billion package for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and unemployed laborers.

Under the approved ‘Chota Karobar Imdadi Package’ package, the federal government will pay the electricity bills for small businesses for the months of May, June and July.

The cabinet also approved the financial package for journalists infected with the novel coronavirus. The prime minister tasked Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant for Information Asim Saleem Bajwa to prepare a strategy for distribution of aid among the media workers.

The cabinet meeting reviewed the measures in controlling the spread of coronavirus in the country. The meeting also endorsed the decisions taken by the National Coordination Committee (NCC).