(@fidahassanain)

The Sources say that the federal cabinet has asked the provincial governments to make own decision if they wanted to increase salaries of their employees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2021) The Federal cabinet approved increase in the salaries of the federal government, the sources said on Tuesday.

The Federal cabinet approved 40 per cent increase in the salary of the federal government’s employees. The decision was taken by the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

“40 per cent increase has been approved by the federal cabinet for federal government’s employees,” said the sources.

However, the federal government had already directed the provincial governments to decide whether they wanted to increase salaries of their employees or not.

The cabinet also discussed political and economic situation of the country, and discussed the situation arising out of decision of the Supreme Court on a petition filed to seek guidance regarding upcoming Senate elections.

Earlier, in a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the government would respect and follow the guidance which would be directed by the Supreme Court in connection with the Senate elections.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that they had filed a petition in the court in this regards, because we had two options, either to seek guidance or make amendment in Constitution for which they had no two third majority in the parliament.

He said that the opposition parties had been demanding for open voting for senate elections in the past but now they are opposing it for political scoring.

The Foreign Minister said that the government has invited the opposition for dialogue and has provided a chance to them which they had already committed under charter of democracy.

Referring to the role of armed forces the Foreign Minister said that armed forces are protecting the borders and guard the security of the motherland. He said that politicians should not politicize the role of armed forces.