Federal Cabinet Approves Ban On TLP Under Anti-Terrorism Act

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:13 PM

Federal Cabinet approves ban on TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act

The Cabinet took this decision after violent protests of Tehreek-i-Labbaik –Pakistan (TLP) across the country which left three people including two policemen killed and hundreds of others injured.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2021) Federal Cabinet on Thursday gave approval to the summary seeking ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism act, the sources said on Thursday.

The Cabinet took this decision after the interior ministry conveyed a summary on request of the Punjab government.

The summary had earlier recommended a ban on the TLP due to its violent activities in the aftermath of the arrest of its chief Saad Rizvi.

The move came after violent protests erupted in different parts of the country, leaving three people including two policemen were killed.

More than 300 policemen were injured due to heavy clashes.

Prime Minister Imarn Khan on Wednesday nodded to a summary forwarded by the Ministry of Interior seeking ban on TLP.

For the first, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed made this announcement, saying that he never met Khadim Hussain Rizvi and nor did he supported his party but it was being banned due to its character.

