Federal Cabinet Approves Budget Proposals For Fiscal Year 2024-25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Federal cabinet approves budget proposals for fiscal year 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the budgetary proposals for the coming fiscal year 2024-25.

Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the special cabinet committee deliberated on the budget proposals and accorded its approval to the Finance Bill 2024.

The cabinet meeting also okayed the budgetary proposals to be presented before the National Assembly for its onward consideration.

