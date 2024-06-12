Federal Cabinet Approves Budget Proposals For Fiscal Year 2024-25
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the budgetary proposals for the coming fiscal year 2024-25.
Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the special cabinet committee deliberated on the budget proposals and accorded its approval to the Finance Bill 2024.
The cabinet meeting also okayed the budgetary proposals to be presented before the National Assembly for its onward consideration.
Recent Stories
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions
PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions2 minutes ago
-
US consul general Lahore meets Punjab law minister8 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui elected unopposed as Chairman of Senate foreign affairs committee8 minutes ago
-
Auditor’s widow gets Rs 1.87m under revised Family Assistance Package8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy, filmmaker Hardy co-host event to highlight climate change, glacial melting18 minutes ago
-
DPO visits check post to review security situation18 minutes ago
-
WASA increases water supply duration during Eid days28 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive: RWMC distributes biodegradable bags28 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur Museum, a master piece of history : Commissioner's wife28 minutes ago
-
Alhamra exploring new avenues for cultural growth28 minutes ago
-
PITB, Tech Valley to offer 10,000 free Google Career Certification scholarships28 minutes ago
-
LAC hosts event on Sufi Poet Mian Bakhsh's life28 minutes ago