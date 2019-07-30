Federal cabinet approves constitution of National Road Safety Council: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that the federal cabinet had given an approval for the constitution of National Road Safety Council for making journey of roads more safe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that the Federal cabinet had given an approval for the constitution of National Road Safety Council for making journey of roads more safe.

Briefing the media persons about the decisions of the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said the National Road Safety Secretariat would be set up soon.

She said the prime minister had issued directives for issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards to disabled persons.

The SAPM said the cabinet appreciated Chief Justice of Pakistan for disposing of all criminal cases with hard work and dedication.

The cabinet also lauded the opening of online courts for early disposal of pending cases.

She said the PM also directed for compilation of data about prisoners in jails and that the deserving prisoners would be provided free legal aid and fines of those prisoners would also be paid who were languishing in jails because they were unable to pay the fine.

She said the cabinet offered Fateha for ten martyred soldiers of Pakistan army in Balochistan, Waziristan and for those as well who were martyred in the incident of training aircraft crash in Rawalpindi.