Federal Cabinet Approves Constitution Of NCM

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:01 AM

Federal cabinet approves constitution of NCM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Tuesday said the federal cabinet had approved the constitution of National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on the recommendation of the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony

A Hindu community member from Sindh Chela Ram Kewlani has been named as Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, said a press release.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad and Mufti Gulzar Ahmed Naeemi will represent Muslim community in the commission.

Three members each have been selected from Hindu and Christian community, while two members have been named from Sikh community and one member each will represent Kelash and Parsi communities in the commission.

No Ahmedi has been included in the commission. This will help ending systemic propaganda campaign being continued against the government on assumptions, he said.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology will be commissions ex officio member.

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will perform the duties of secretary of the commission.

