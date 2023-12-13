(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) Dr. Umar Saif on Wednesday said that the federal cabinet has approved the country's first-ever "National Space Policy."

Speaking at a press conference alongside the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and the Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, he explained that the approved policy establishes the framework for utilizing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Communication Satellites.

This authorization allows private companies to offer services to consumers in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the country's space program, he added.

The minister highlighted that this development signifies a crucial moment for Pakistan's space program, as it enables enhanced communication capabilities through advanced satellite technology.

The approval of the National Space Policy is expected to facilitate improved telecommunications services, fostering advancements in connectivity and information dissemination across the country.

He mentioned that the policy had been prepared in consultation with all stakeholders over three months, ensuring a balanced approach to facilitate private companies.

The minister disclosed that the federal cabinet has also approved the establishment of the National Cybercrime Investigation Authority (NCIA). This agency is dedicated to investigating cybercrime, taking over the mandate that was previously with the FIA. The gradual transition of cybercrime investigation responsibilities from the FIA to the NCIA is planned.

He said the federal cabinet approved the establishment of a Telecom Tribunal to handle cases and disputes related to telecom.

The tribunal, he said, will have specialized individuals with knowledge of information, telecom, and policy.

In response to a question, the minister mentioned that the federal government had notified the right of way policy last week, and all provinces have adopted it.

Regarding the removal of the MD of the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), he explained that it was due to serious complaints, including financial irregularities and misuse of powers.

The senior-most person, he said, has been given charge, and the removal followed a three-month investigation.