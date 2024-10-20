Open Menu

Federal Cabinet Approves Draft Of 26th Constitutional Amendment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Federal Cabinet approves draft of 26th Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Federal cabinet on Sunday approved the draft of the 26th Constitutional Amendment proposed by the government allied parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party.

During the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Minister of Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar provided a detailed briefing on the amendment.

Addressing the cabinet, PM Shehbaz Sharif hailed the decision as a major achievement for Pakistan's development and progress. "The cabinet has made an excellent decision for the development, prosperity and the betterment of the country’s overall situation", he said.

The prime minister congratulated the nation on the approval of the 26th Amendment, emphasizing that it was made in the larger national interest.

He reiterated the government's commitment to public welfare and the constitutional integrity of the country.

"By the grace of Allah, after stabilizing the economy, we have now crossed a milestone for constitutional stability and the rule of law in Pakistan," he said.

Looking ahead, the prime minister assured that the government would continue working diligently for the country's development, prosperity, and stability in line with the promises made to the people.

He also expressed gratitude to the heads of the government’s allied parties for their support, particularly acknowledging the contributions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

