Federal Cabinet Approves Draft Of 26th Constitutional Amendment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Federal cabinet on Sunday approved the draft of the 26th Constitutional Amendment proposed by the government allied parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party.
During the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Minister of Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar provided a detailed briefing on the amendment.
Addressing the cabinet, PM Shehbaz Sharif hailed the decision as a major achievement for Pakistan's development and progress. "The cabinet has made an excellent decision for the development, prosperity and the betterment of the country’s overall situation", he said.
The prime minister congratulated the nation on the approval of the 26th Amendment, emphasizing that it was made in the larger national interest.
He reiterated the government's commitment to public welfare and the constitutional integrity of the country.
"By the grace of Allah, after stabilizing the economy, we have now crossed a milestone for constitutional stability and the rule of law in Pakistan," he said.
Looking ahead, the prime minister assured that the government would continue working diligently for the country's development, prosperity, and stability in line with the promises made to the people.
He also expressed gratitude to the heads of the government’s allied parties for their support, particularly acknowledging the contributions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth dies while doing a wheelie1 minute ago
-
PMA expressed over polio cases1 minute ago
-
Muhammad Ali Swati, a legacy of heroism and service1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 95,000 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Meeting between Governor KP, UK's Education delegation held2 minutes ago
-
PHA provides 10 mowers to PHA2 minutes ago
-
Peace lamp sent to India from Gurdwara Baba Nanak2 minutes ago
-
Three held with 12kg drugs12 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program12 minutes ago
-
Chefs play vital role in flavours: Governor12 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down in Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Six of a family injured in Bannu cylinder blast22 minutes ago