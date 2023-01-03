Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sharing salient features of the energy conservation plan at a news conference in Islamabad today along with other cabinet members, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif says under the plan, the markets will close down by 8.30 p.m. and restaurants by 10 p.m.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2022) Federal cabinet has approved the enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan with immediate effect.

Its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was held in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sharing salient features of the energy conservation plan at a news conference in Islamabad today along with other cabinet members, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said under the plan, the markets will close down by 8.30 p.m. and restaurants by 10 p.m. He said this will help save sixty two billion rupees.

The Defence Minister said the production of inefficient electricity fans will be stopped from the first of July. He said additional duty will be levied on the inefficient electric fans which will help save fifteen billion rupees.

Khawaja Asif said a campaign will be launched on the print, electronic and social media to create awareness amongst the people about the energy conservation plan.

The Defence Minister said water rates will be reviewed in order to ensure the conservation of water. He said building control authorities will bring necessary reforms in by laws of housing societies to ensure efficient use of water.

Khawaja Asif said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the cabinet meeting directed to reduce the usage of electricity in all federal departments by thirty percent. He said the Prime Minister also directed to avoid unnecessary use of electric appliances in all the offices.

The federal cabinet also approved reduction of maximum retail price of twenty medicines to provide relief to the common man.

Khawaja Asif said the FBR has been directed to publish a separate tax directory of the parliamentarians.

The Defence Minister said the manufacturing of incandescent light bulbs will be stopped from the 1st of February. This, he said will help save twenty two billion rupees.

Khawaja Asif said all the public sector departments will ensure use of efficient energy appliances while alternate street lights will be switched on.

The Defence Minister said conical baffles will be installed in geysers in a matter of one year to ensure conservation of gas which is anticipated to help save ninety two billion rupees.

Khawaja Asif said electric bikes are being introduced in the country to save three billion Dollars currently being spent on the use of petrol in motorbikes.

As regards work from home policy, the Defence Minister said a committee headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will review this proposal and a decision on the matter will be taken in a matter of eight to ten days.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said the new Energy Conservation Plan will help in coping with the dangerous impacts of climate change.

Minister for Power Engineer Ghulam Dastgir Khan while responding to a question said that there is no plan to privatize any department.