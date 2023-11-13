Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The decision, based on a Ministry of Law summary citing security concerns, has allowed their trial in Adiala jail.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2023) The Federal interim federal cabinet has granted approval for the jail trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

The Islamabad High Court is set to hear Imran Khan's intra-court appeal against the jail trial on November 14, seeking arguments from the attorney general.

Khan, deposed last year, had previously contested the trial in the single bench, which found no apparent malice and advised approaching the trial court if reservations persist.

Both Imran Khan and Qureshi face allegations under the Official Secrets Act 1923 in the cipher case, related to a missing diplomatic cable, and are currently detained in Adiala jail.

The IHC had earlier suspended Imran Khan's three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case on August 29.