Federal cabinet approves ordinance for open balloting in Senate

The sources say that the ordinance is likely to be issued before election schedule for upcoming Senate elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2021) Federal Cabinet approved ordinance for open balloting in Senate, the sources said on Saturday.

The sources said that the federal cabinet gave approval on the basis of circulation summary.

The development took place at the moment when the federal government’s petition is also pending before the Supreme Court regarding open balloting in Senate.

The sources said that Ordinance was likely to be issued before the schedule for Senate elections. They said that the PM was briefed that schedule for Senate elections would be issued on Feb 11.

“If decision comes in the favor before Feb 11 then the ordinance will be issue. And if the matter is not decided before Feb 11 then open balloting will not be possible in Senate,” said the sources.

