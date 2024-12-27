Federal cabinet approves policy guidelines for carbon market trading

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Federal cabinet on Friday approved the policy guidelines for carbon market trading, on the recommendations of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also gave a nod to the amendments in the Income Tax Ordinance 2024, related to the banking companies as recommended by the Revenue Division, according to a PM Office press release.

It also approved amendments in the Societies Registration Act 1860, based on the law ministry's recommendations.

The federal cabinet approved assigning the additional powers of insurance tribunals to all of the District and Session Judges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the orders of the Peshawar High Court and the recommendation of the law ministry.