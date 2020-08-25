Federal Cabinet approves repatriation of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the officials to analyze all legal aspects of Nawaz Sharif’s repatriation and immediately bring him back to Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2020) Federal Cabinet approved to bring PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan, the sources said on Tuesday.

Chairing cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan made the decision regarding repatriation of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“We should bring Nawaz Sharif immediately back to Pakistan,” the sources quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying.

“Those who looted public money will never been pardoned,” said the PM.

The Cabinet members deliberated on repatriation of Nawaz Sharif and discussed the current political and economic situation of the country.

The Prime Minister said that he would not surrender before any pressure and directed the officials concerned to analyze all the legal aspects of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

“Those who showed certificate of their illness are no more ill now,” the cabinet said.

Talking to the reporters soon after the cabinet meeting, Federal Minister Faisal Vowda said that they were not elected to get abuses from the public.

He also categorically said that Maryam Nawaz would never be allowed to go abroad at any cost.

“Befitting response will be given to all those who are abusing us,” Vowda warned, saying that decorum of the National Assembly Speaker was also blatantly violated.