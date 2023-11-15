Federal cabinet approves revised Hajj Policy 2024

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aniq Ahmed will make the complete announcement of the Hajj Policy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2023) The Federal cabinet on Wednesday granted approval for the revised Hajj Policy 2024, and the announcement of the complete policy would be made by the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Engr. Aniq Ahmed at the later stage.

Under the leadership of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, a meeting of the Federal Cabinet was convened, during which approval was accorded to changes proposed by a three-member ministerial committee regarding the Hajj Policy, the sources privy to the development said.

A press conference by the Minister for Religious Affairs scheduled for November 1st, which was initially intended to address issues related to the Hajj Policy, had been canceled.

Now, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs will unveil the details of the Hajj Policy 2024 in the upcoming press conference.

It is noteworthy that on November 1st, the Minister for Religious Affairs had a special meeting with the Saudi Ambassador. The cancellation of the press conference and subsequent announcement of its resumption came after the meeting between the Saudi Ambassador and the Minister for Religious Affairs.