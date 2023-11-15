Open Menu

Federal Cabinet Approves Revised Hajj Policy 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 15, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Federal cabinet approves revised Hajj Policy 2024

The latest reports say that Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aniq Ahmed will make the complete announcement of the Hajj Policy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2023) The Federal cabinet on Wednesday granted approval for the revised Hajj Policy 2024, and the announcement of the complete policy would be made by the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Engr. Aniq Ahmed at the later stage.

Under the leadership of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, a meeting of the Federal Cabinet was convened, during which approval was accorded to changes proposed by a three-member ministerial committee regarding the Hajj Policy, the sources privy to the development said.

A press conference by the Minister for Religious Affairs scheduled for November 1st, which was initially intended to address issues related to the Hajj Policy, had been canceled.

Now, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs will unveil the details of the Hajj Policy 2024 in the upcoming press conference.

It is noteworthy that on November 1st, the Minister for Religious Affairs had a special meeting with the Saudi Ambassador. The cancellation of the press conference and subsequent announcement of its resumption came after the meeting between the Saudi Ambassador and the Minister for Religious Affairs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hajj Saudi November Cabinet

Recent Stories

Need stressed to learn from developed countries to ..

Need stressed to learn from developed countries to tackle smog

15 minutes ago
 Despite fuel delivery, UN warns Gaza operations 'o ..

Despite fuel delivery, UN warns Gaza operations 'on verge of collapse'

14 minutes ago
 Power theft detected in two hotels

Power theft detected in two hotels

14 minutes ago
 French policeman who shot teen released under supe ..

French policeman who shot teen released under supervision

14 minutes ago
 Deputy Secy C&W visits Home Economics College

Deputy Secy C&W visits Home Economics College

14 minutes ago
 India contacts Thai cave experts in bid to free tr ..

India contacts Thai cave experts in bid to free trapped tunnel workers

14 minutes ago
AJK Prime Minister links AJK's survival to Pakista ..

AJK Prime Minister links AJK's survival to Pakistan's prosperity, stability

14 minutes ago
 RCCI President calls on Ambassador of Czech Republ ..

RCCI President calls on Ambassador of Czech Republic

20 minutes ago
 ‘Stepping down as Pakistan captain in all format ..

‘Stepping down as Pakistan captain in all formats,’ says  Babar Azam

34 minutes ago
 China’s Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassa ..

China’s Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassador Hashmi

20 minutes ago
 KP governor urges journalists to play role for cou ..

KP governor urges journalists to play role for country’s development

20 minutes ago
 Peshawar, FATA to lock horns in Pakistan Cup 1st s ..

Peshawar, FATA to lock horns in Pakistan Cup 1st semifinal on Thursday

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan