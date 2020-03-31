UrduPoint.com
Federal Cabinet Approves Rs 1200b As Relief Package In Fight Against Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 05:04 PM

Federal cabinet approves Rs 1200b as relief package in fight against Coronavirus

The PM has directed officials not to stop good transporters and allowed eateries for truck drivers along with the long routes.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) The federal cabinet approved relief package of Rs 1200 billion in fight against Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

The cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan made this decision after taking briefing on four-point agenda in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Federal Minister Murad Saeed said that the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan were not highlighted in the right way. The restrictions over goods transports also came under discussion as Federal Minister Faisal Vawda said that directions given by PM Imran Khan were not followed.

At this, PM Khan directed again the authorities concerned that good transporters should not be stopped.

“The drivers of trucks face problems as they do not find any place to stay and eat something to drive on long routes,” the cabinet was told.

At this, the cabinet also deliberated on opening of small eateries along with the long routes for the ease and assistance of goods transporters.

The PM also expressed serious concerns when he was informed that there was shortage of flour in many areas.

“Who is doing that and why?,” the PM asked the members and directed that shortage of flour would not be tolerated. He also directed the provincial governments to maintain prices of the essential commodities.

“No compromise on prices of essential items,” said PM Khan was quoted as saying by the sources.

Faisal Vawda said that the rice exporters were facing the threat of huge loss of wroth $ 2 billion and issuance of an SRO was requested but no action was taken despite the clear orders of the PM.

