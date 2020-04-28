UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Cabinet Approves Rs 75b To Provide Financial Assistance To Laborers, Daily Wagers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 41 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 03:06 PM

Federal Cabinet approves Rs 75b to provide financial assistance to laborers, daily wagers

The cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan has ratified decisions taken by Economic Coordination Committee including approval of a relief package of worth Rs.75 billion to provide relief to daily wagers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2020) The Federal cabinet approved relief package of worth Rs 75 billion to provide financial assistance to labourers and daily wagers who lost their jobs due to Coronavirus pandemic here on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan ratified decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee, including approval of a relief package of worth 75 billion rupees to provide financial assistance to labourers and daily wagers who lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also sought details of Pakistanis living and working abroad. While terming the Overseas Pakistanis as precious asset, the prime minister has ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit data of Pakistanis living abroad.

The Prime Minister said that data of every overseas Pakistani should be collected and presented. "Overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset", PM Imran Khan added.

He directed that ration should be delivered to the overseas Pakistanis at their homes immediately. He also directed the foreign ministry to ensure the provision of all facilities including medical facilities to the overseas Pakistanis.

The Foreign Ministry directed embassies, press attaché and others to collect and send the data immediately.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister All Cabinet Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

"As if he met with Sharif brothers"

2 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 238 points ..

5 minutes ago

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air to restart flights from ..

13 minutes ago

Confident Froome trusts Tour de France safety meas ..

13 minutes ago

Woman Stabbed in Israel in Potential Terrorist Att ..

13 minutes ago

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss COVID-1 ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.