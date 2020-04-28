Federal Cabinet approves Rs 75b to provide financial assistance to laborers, daily wagers

(@fidahassanain)

The cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan has ratified decisions taken by Economic Coordination Committee including approval of a relief package of worth Rs.75 billion to provide relief to daily wagers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2020) The Federal cabinet approved relief package of worth Rs 75 billion to provide financial assistance to labourers and daily wagers who lost their jobs due to Coronavirus pandemic here on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan ratified decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee, including approval of a relief package of worth 75 billion rupees to provide financial assistance to labourers and daily wagers who lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also sought details of Pakistanis living and working abroad. While terming the Overseas Pakistanis as precious asset, the prime minister has ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit data of Pakistanis living abroad.

The Prime Minister said that data of every overseas Pakistani should be collected and presented. "Overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset", PM Imran Khan added.

He directed that ration should be delivered to the overseas Pakistanis at their homes immediately. He also directed the foreign ministry to ensure the provision of all facilities including medical facilities to the overseas Pakistanis.

The Foreign Ministry directed embassies, press attaché and others to collect and send the data immediately.