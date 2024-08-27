Federal cabinet approves Rs20b for Azm-e-Istehkam operation

(@Abdulla99267510)

Cabinet vows to provide full support to the armed forces to strengthen counter-terrorism measures

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2024) Federal Cabinet approved an allocation of 20 billion rupees for Operation "Azm-e-Istehkam," aimed at combating terrorism.

The cabinet also committed to providing extensive support to the armed forces to strengthen counter-terrorism measures.

This funding decision follows prior approval from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), which had also sanctioned the same amount.

The National Apex Committee had previously endorsed the operation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the government is willing to engage in dialogue with those who support Pakistan's values and constitution. However, he clarified that discussions would not be held with the country’s enemies or terrorists.

During the Federal Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Sharif condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and other regions, which resulted in the deaths of both civilians and security personnel. He reaffirmed the government's and the Pakistan Armed Forces' commitment to eliminating terrorism.

The PM stressed that the sacrifices made by the people and armed forces would not be in vain, and all necessary resources would be allocated to effectively counter terrorism. He highlighted the urgent need to decisively tackle terrorism and noted that recent attacks, particularly in Balochistan, are being carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan operatives based in Afghanistan.

The government has already raised this issue with Afghan authorities and implemented measures against those responsible. Sharif condemned the terrorist acts in Balochistan, stating that they are aimed at creating chaos and disrupting the country's development efforts, including ongoing CPEC projects. He assured that such actions would not affect the strong Pakistan-China relationship.

The PM also announced plans to visit Balochistan soon to evaluate the situation and decide on immediate actions. The Cabinet concluded the meeting by offering prayers for the victims of the recent terrorist attacks.