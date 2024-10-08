Open Menu

Federal Cabinet Approves Setting Up Of PM Relief Fund For Palestine, Lebanon

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 08:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of Prime Minister Relief Fund for Palestine and Lebanon to extend assistance to the people of both countries suffering the barbarism of Israeli occupation forces.

The meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, instructed the State Bank of Pakistan to open a bank account for the purpose.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has been tasked to oversee the relief activities, according to a PM Office press release.

The federal cabinet was briefed about the status of the implementation of E-office in the federal ministries and departments. It was told that due to the implementation of the e-governance, Pakistan's ranking in the UN's E-governance Index has improved by 14 points.

The cabinet members were told that the implementation of e-office was underway in all 40 divisions of the federal government while it has become fully operational in some of the ministries.

The prime minister directed to further improve the e-office implementation which would be reviewed after two weeks.

The federal cabinet endorsed an agreement on subsidies for the fisheries sector in light of the decisions of the World Trade Organization.

The meeting approved an agreement for declaring Pakistan's Gwadar Port and Shanghai Port of China as sister ports.

It also okayed signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for political consultation between Pakistan's foreign ministry and those of Rwanda and Ghana.

The cabinet approved to empower the Judicial Magistrate-1 of Gwadar and Hub to hear the cases of anti-narcotics, on the directives of Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court and recommendation of the law ministry.

The federal cabinet also endorsed the decisions made by Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on September 25, 2024; Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects on September 16, 2024; and Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises on October 1, 2024.

