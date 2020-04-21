UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Cabinet Approves To Make Inquiry Report On Power Sector Public

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:12 PM

Federal Cabinet approves to make inquiry report on power sector public

The sources say that PM has also vowed to take legal action against those who were involved in sugar and wheat crisis.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) The federal cabinet decided to make public inquiry report prepared on another power sector crisis, the sources said here on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet made this decision in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

“The report is to be made public on directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the sources said after the meeting.

They said that the cabinet also sought recommendations and report from Chairman Committee on Energy (CCOE) Muhammad Ali for line action in coming days.

In the meeting, the PM also vowed to take legal action against all those found involved in wheat and sugar crisis—a promise he already made during his address to the nation.

According to a report which was previously submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan, power sector caused Rs 100 billion loss to national exchequer.

A nine-member committee looked into the crisis and prepared a 278-page detailed report on it.

The inquiry report held that increase in tariff, consumption of fuel and interest in Dollars were factors that caused loss to the national exchequer. The agreements with power plants were also declared illegal by the inquiry committee.

According to the sources, the inquiry committee found that the owners of IPPs received an unfair amount of Rs 350 billion first time now after 1994. The power plants were making profit of 50 to 70 per cent instead of 15 per cent, and similarly, heavy tariff was charged from Nepra by showing it extra price of each and every power plant.

The report said that at least 30 billion rupees were extra charged from the original cost of Coal Power Plant.

The committee members in their report suggested the Federal government to end payment formula with Power Plant Owners and recover Rs 100 billion from them.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Nepra Price Muhammad Ali All From Government Cabinet Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Director civil defence visits PHC Bar Association ..

35 seconds ago

DPO suspends ASI on misbehaving, 8 gamblers arrest ..

37 seconds ago

Seoul plays down report on North Korean leader's h ..

38 seconds ago

PN marks beginning of annual mangrove plantation c ..

40 seconds ago

Russia's Response to US Exit From Open Skies Treat ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Says COVID-19 Protests in N.Ossetia Unlawf ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.