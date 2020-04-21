Federal Cabinet approves to make inquiry report on power sector public

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that PM has also vowed to take legal action against those who were involved in sugar and wheat crisis.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) The federal cabinet decided to make public inquiry report prepared on another power sector crisis, the sources said here on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet made this decision in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

“The report is to be made public on directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the sources said after the meeting.

They said that the cabinet also sought recommendations and report from Chairman Committee on Energy (CCOE) Muhammad Ali for line action in coming days.

In the meeting, the PM also vowed to take legal action against all those found involved in wheat and sugar crisis—a promise he already made during his address to the nation.

According to a report which was previously submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan, power sector caused Rs 100 billion loss to national exchequer.

A nine-member committee looked into the crisis and prepared a 278-page detailed report on it.

The inquiry report held that increase in tariff, consumption of fuel and interest in Dollars were factors that caused loss to the national exchequer. The agreements with power plants were also declared illegal by the inquiry committee.

According to the sources, the inquiry committee found that the owners of IPPs received an unfair amount of Rs 350 billion first time now after 1994. The power plants were making profit of 50 to 70 per cent instead of 15 per cent, and similarly, heavy tariff was charged from Nepra by showing it extra price of each and every power plant.

The report said that at least 30 billion rupees were extra charged from the original cost of Coal Power Plant.

The committee members in their report suggested the Federal government to end payment formula with Power Plant Owners and recover Rs 100 billion from them.