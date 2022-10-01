Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investigate leaked cipher

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while chairing the cabinet meeting has held detailed discussion on the audio leaks and fully supported the decision of the National Security Committee to completely probe this matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2022) The Federal Cabinet has approved constituting a Special Committee of the Cabinet to probe into the recently leaked audio regarding the diplomatic cipher.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting, which met in Islamabad on Friday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said former Prime Minister Imran Khan conspired with his aides to twist a routine diplomatic cypher for his selfish political motives knowing well this would harm country's national interest.

Taking to Twitter, he said Imran Khan had no qualms damaging Pakistan while sitting in Prime Minister Office.