Federal Cabinet Decides Not To Show Leniency Against Miscreants

Published May 12, 2023 | 05:48 PM

The cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, has asserted that such elements should be made an example by taking the strictest action as per law and the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th,2023) The Federal cabinet has decided that no leniency should be shown for those who committed organized terrorism and enmity against the state, the Constitution, law and the national dignity.

The cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, asserted that such elements should be made an example by taking the strictest action as per law and the Constitution.

The meeting regretted that what the enemy of Pakistan could not achieve in 75 years was done by a foreign-funded party and its leader.

It commended the people of Pakistan for distancing themselves from the corruption of 60 billion rupees and the master mind of the organized terrorism and state enmity committed on 9th of this month.

