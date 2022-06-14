UrduPoint.com

Federal Cabinet Decides To Investigate Rs55 Bln Illegally Transferred To UK By Bahria Town In Previous Govt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 14, 2022 | 05:48 PM

Rana Sanaullah says this is the true face of Imran Khan who directly plundered the public money by getting his share in fifty billion rupees and provided relief to Bahria Town.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2022) Federal Cabinet at its meeting in Islamabad today [Tuesday] chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to constitute a sub committee to fully investigate the amount of fifty billion rupees illegally transferred to the United Kingdom by Bahria Town in the previous government.

Later briefing the media persons in Islamabad along with other cabinet members, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that these proceeds had to be returned to the national exchequer but this did not happen.

He said the PTI government rather securing a share in the amount provided relief to Bahria Town.

He said a land of 458 kanal was also transferred by Bahria Town to Al-Qadir Trust, the trustees of which are former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse.

Rana Sanaullah said this is the true face of Imran Khan who directly plundered the public money by getting his share in fifty billion rupees and provided relief to Bahria Town.

