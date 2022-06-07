UrduPoint.com

Federal Cabinet Decides To Restore Weekly Offs On Saturdays

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2022 | 05:06 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2022) The federal cabinet on Tuesday nodded in affirmative to restore weekly offs on Saturdays in government offices.

The announcement was made by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb after a crucial federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting and discussed how the government could deal with the energy crisis at hand due to which the public has had to suffer hours-long load-shedding.

The cabinet, though, approved the resumption of Saturdays as a holiday, no decision could be made over closing markets by 7pm to save power.

She stated that there were suggestions of allowing work-from-home on Fridays and early closure of markets.

A cabinet sub-committee was formed which would now deliberate over the early closure of markets and hold consultations with other traders and business sector stakeholders.

Apart from this, a 40% cut in the fuel quota of ministers and government employees was also approved.

Aurangzeb said that unnecessary foreign visits of the government officials have been banned while taking medical treatment outside Pakistan was banned on the government officials and cabinet members.

Besides it, the purchase of cars at the government level was restricted and a decision was taken to shift the government meetings to virtual and video mode.

Hi-teas and dinners were at government offices.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had earlier suggested two holidays a week to overcome the energy crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Khawaja Asif had said that in the current situation, there should be a holiday on Saturday and Sunday and a half day on Friday, i.e. a four-and-a-half-day work week.

He proposed that office timings be increased by an hour on working days.

