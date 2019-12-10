UrduPoint.com
Federal Cabinet Denies Maryam Nawaz's Travel To Abroad, Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:55 PM

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to abroad, sources

Federal cabinet under PM Khan decides not to allow Maryam to fly to London.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2019) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz cannot fly abroad as the federal government has decided not to allow her travel abroad, the sources said.

The cabinet made this decision during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. During the meeting, Federal Minister For Water Resources Faisal Vawda urged the cabinet members not to allow Maryam Nawaz fly abroad. “The government should not remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL),” the sources quota Vawda as saying during the meeting. Several cabinet members including Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to his point of view.

The cabinet also discussed the ongoing political scenario as well as economic condition of the country and looked into the performance of the government officials, the sources said. They said the government decided to go to the Supreme Court on the issue of Maryam Nawaz.

The members of the cabinet also discussed the health issue of Nawaz Sharif, saying that two weeks have been left in expiry of bail earlier granted to PML-N Supremo.

The cabinet members also agreed to approach the Supreme Court regarding return of Nawaz Sharif to the country.

“Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Accountability Assistant Shehzad Akbar were asked to go to the Supreme Court on the matter of Nawaz Sharif,” the sources said about the cabinet’s decisions. The inflation, especially the increased bills of gas and electricity were also discussed by the federal cabinet. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed anger over high inflation and price hike of electricity, with directions to the ministry of energy to change its mechanism. The prices of other essential edibles including sugar, flour and other relevant commodities were discussed by the cabinet.PM Khan directed the law ministry related to sugar, flour and other edibles wherein relief was taken at the expense of public interest. A committee headed by Dr. Ishrat Hussain was formed to come up with policy on food laws in consultation with the provinces, the sources added.

