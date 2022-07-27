The federal cabinet endorsed decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) taken in its meeting held on July 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal cabinet endorsed decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) taken in its meeting held on July 25, 2022.

Following is the detail of ECC decisions endorsed by the cabinet.

1) Approval of the supplementary grant for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for fiscal year 2022-23 for holding 75th Independence Day ceremonies. The cabinet appreciated the efforts and role of the Ministry regarding Independence Day celebrations in a befitting manner and highlighting the government's policies in a best way.

2) Approval of the Compensation Package, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior, for the victims of terrorist attack at Confucius Institute, University of Karachi.

3) Approval of providing electricity to export sector at 9 cent per unity from August 1, 2022.

4) Approval of providing RLNG to export sector at $9 per unit from August 1, 2022.

Regarding the Exit Control List, the federal cabinet approved 40 cases including for Placement, Removal and One-Time Placement.